Poster series gets fruity with illustration

Providing some brilliant colour inspiration, we love this fruit series

Here's something a little bit fruity. Taking inspiration from the colours, unqiue shapes and variety of forms. Designer Christopher Dina has created this delightful fruit poster series. A wonderful projection of bright, in-your-face colours, this is a series that's as sweet as can be.

An award winning graphic designer based in New York City, Dina has worked for renowned design firms specialising in print, corporate identity, and brand environments. Notable accomplishments include identity and sign graphics for ESPN’s Nagano Olympic coverage, Philadelphia’s Comcast Center, Radio City Music Hall and Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

It's lovely to see that he has taken the time out of his busy scheduele to work on this delightful personal project. After all, working for pleasure is often the key to some of the best outcomes.

See more of Christopher's logo and brand design on his website.

Like this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Seen an inspiring series? Let us know in the comments box below!