5 great EPL football stadium illustrations

Ben the Illustrator has created these brilliant illustrations of the Premier League's top stadiums.

Football Stadiums are one of the most grand and impressive architectural structures around. Whether you're a fan of the sport or not, there's no denying this ode to their form from Huddle Formation's Ben the Illustrator is definitely a thing of beauty.

"I was asked by Form & Glory to create some sports-inspired art prints," he explains. "This series focuses on five of the UK's Premier League soccer stadiums, abstracting the architecture and adding a sizeable amount of team colours."

Featuring the stadiums of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, Ben's signature style can be seen throughout each tribute. Showcasing a gorgeous colour palette for each stadium, design and football fans alike will be wanting to snap these prints up. Grab them here while you still can!

