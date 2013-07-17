Illustrated homage to soccer's great entertainers

Football nut Nyari has created this celebration of the world's best Number Tens

Illustrator Daniel Nyari knows his football. The Romania-born, Austria-bred vector illustration expert has created this print, titled Playmakers, which is a celebration of the world's greatest ever players to fulfill the 'Number 10' role throughout the history of soccer and - despite a slight Barcelona bias - he's hit the back of the net!

So what is a 'playmaker'? Nyari describes it best on his website. "A player in football who leads attacks or brings other players on the same side into a position from which they could score. He often plays centrally between the opposition's defence and attack. He has also been known as a trequartista, regista, enganche, meia-armadror, meia-de-ligação, fantasisti, rifinitore, or false nine depending on cultural origin and/or position." Got it?

Nyari, who was involved in the 52 Shades of Greed project, lives and works in New York City and, when not working or indulging in his passion for football, he loves avant-garde cinema, heavy metal, and Nutella. We are particularly taken by the Andrea Pirlo illustration which is a brilliant likeness of the AC Milan and Italy trequartista!

Lionel Messi

Zinedine Zidane

Socrates

Roberto Baggio

Diego Maradona

Ruud Gullit

Andrea Pirlo

See more of Daniel Nyari's work here.

