Disney gives Star Wars a Soviet-style makeover

Tomorrow, Star Wars fans around the globe will celebrate the annual May the Fourth Be With You event. And to mark the occasion, California-based illustrator Mike Kungl will display this beautiful, new collection of Star Wars-themed artwork for the ACME Artist Showcase at Disneyland Resort, California.

These Soviet propaganda-style posters feature illustrations some of the films' best loved characters, including Darth Vader, C-3PO, Jabba the Hut and the infamous Storm Troopers.

Debuting some of his newest Star Wars-inspired pieces at the exhibition tomorrow, Kungl will make a special appearance and be on hand to sign his artwork 1-6pm. For full details visit the Disney website.

What do you think of these Star Wars-inspired illustrations? Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below...