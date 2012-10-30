Classic movie posters get a Toy Story makeover

Perth-based illustrator and graphic designer Jim Tuckwell has already created some Game of Thrones playing card designs, so what next? Well, some 'Toy Stories' of course! The three part series includes Buzz, Woody, Mr. Potato Head and the army reimagined as characters from classic movies.
In the first poster, Buzz is part of Kubrick's 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. But it's not a space odyssey this time - it's a toy odyssey complete with a Lego monolith!
Dogs' life
In the second offering, Woody and Mr. Potatohead are re-enacting arguably one of the most famous scenes from Quentin Tarantino's 1992 cult hit Reservoir Dogs. We love that Jim has altered 'dogs' to 'dolls', with Sheriff Woody at the top of the credits.
Platoon
In the final poster, the ever-enthusiastic army dolls are reimagined in the Charlie Sheen starring Platoon. Notice the title 'Playtoon' and the cute details on the dog tag describing them as plastic.
Not only are these posters cute and funny but the classic design Jim has recreated works perfectly. You can see more of his artwork on his website or you can follow him on Twitter.
Have you seen any brilliantly reimagined posters? Let us know in the comments box below!