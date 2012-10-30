Classic movie posters get a Toy Story makeover

Buzz stars in the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey

Perth-based illustrator and graphic designer Jim Tuckwell has already created some Game of Thrones playing card designs, so what next? Well, some 'Toy Stories' of course! The three part series includes Buzz, Woody, Mr. Potato Head and the army reimagined as characters from classic movies.

Woody and Mr. Potato Head in a famous still from Taratino's Reservoir Dogs

In the first poster, Buzz is part of Kubrick's 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. But it's not a space odyssey this time - it's a toy odyssey complete with a Lego monolith!

Dogs' life

In the second offering, Woody and Mr. Potatohead are re-enacting arguably one of the most famous scenes from Quentin Tarantino's 1992 cult hit Reservoir Dogs. We love that Jim has altered 'dogs' to 'dolls', with Sheriff Woody at the top of the credits.

The army dolls appearing in war film 'Playtoon'

Platoon

In the final poster, the ever-enthusiastic army dolls are reimagined in the Charlie Sheen starring Platoon. Notice the title 'Playtoon' and the cute details on the dog tag describing them as plastic.

Not only are these posters cute and funny but the classic design Jim has recreated works perfectly. You can see more of his artwork on his website or you can follow him on Twitter.

