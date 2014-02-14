5 illustrated tributes to 80s movies

With films like Gremlins, Terminator, Beverly Hills Cop, Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Splash, The Karate Kid, A Nightmare on Elm Street and This Is Spinal Tap all released in 1984, it could easily be argued it was one of the best years in cinema history.

Setting the bar for years to come and captivating the imaginations of millions, 2014 celebrates the 30th anniversary of these brilliant films which has, in turn, inspired 100 artists from all over the world to pay homage to their favourite 1984 flicks.

So, sit back, relax and take a trip down memory lane with these awesome, movie-inspired illustrations. Which is your favourite?

01. Gremlins

Yum, yum...

This bold, beautiful, geometric Gremlins-inspired design was created by illustrator and graphic designer Carlos Lerma. A visual feast, this piece incorporates all the major elements of the film; Gizmo's dispair, the all-important time rule, some fateful chicken drumsticks, the evil but hilarious leader Stripe and infamous catchphrase 'Gizmo..caca!'. Genius.

02. Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call?

When Pete Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddmore first burst on to cinema screens, an army of Ghostbusters fans and film-inspired art quickly followed. But this stylised piece by illustrator Carlos Angeli is one of the best we've ever seen. As the ghost trap taking centre stage, the infamous tagline very effectively sits at the feet of both monster and Ghostbuster.

03. Splash

Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah...

It's hard not to have a soft spot for this frothy romantic comedy, in which Tom Hanks falls in love with a mermaid. Inspired by the feel-good film, Andy Hau created this beautiful piece, which features the couple, hand-in-hand, walking through the city in the rain without a care in the world. It's the characters reflections that immediately caught our eye, with Madison's legs cleverly transformed into a mermaid tail.

04. Beverly Hills Cop

Morellec captures action-hero Axel Foley brilliantly

Arguably Eddie Murphy's best film, Beverly Hills Cop follows the journey of wise-cracking Detroit cop Axel Foley as he hunts for the murderer of his best friend. Paying tribute to the film with this beautiful portrait is multimedia graphic designer Guillaume Morellec. The colour palette, inclusion of palm trees, Foley and his gun captures the essence of the film brilliantly.

05. The Terminator

I'll be back...

It's hard to believe that it's been 30 years since we first saw Arnie as the T-800 cyborg assassin sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor. As Connor systematically attempts to destroy Arnie, he is fully revealed as a machine, using VFX which, at the time, were groundbreaking. A terrifying but inspiring sight, Orlando Arocena pays tribute to the cyborg in all his glory with this striking vector illustration.

Want to see more? Check out the full collection on the Bottleneck Gallery website.

