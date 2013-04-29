Twitter's Fail Whale gets a chilled out pal

The fail whale gets a chilled out pal with Yiying Lu's new illustration

When Twitter first launched, some of you will remember just how awful it was at staying alive. Every time you'd want to tweet that all-important 140 character long statement, the 'Fail Whale' would crop up. Despite the crashing frustration, this little guy would ease your social woes.

Illustrated by Chinese-Australian artist Yiying Lu, the 'Fail Whale' has gone on to become as recognisable as the Twitter bird itself.

Twitter's 'Fail Whale' is a fairly familiar sight

However, since its creation Twitter has become a lot more stable; able to cope with the incredible amount of tweeters, we rarely get a glimpse of the whale these days.

So, Yiyang Lu took it upon herself to create a character to celebrate this feat - meet 'Success Loch Ness'! Although the reason for this little guy showing up is yet to be considered, we couldn't help but fall in love. Success for Twitter and another success for Yiying Lu.

See more of Yiying Lu's work over on her website.

