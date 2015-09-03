How to create art that won't fade for 100 years

Winsor & Newton's aim was to design the new makers so they would not look out of place next to an iPad or Mac

Any traditional artist will know about Winsor & Newton, which has been core to the world of art materials since 1832. Now the company is launching a revolutionary marker line aimed at pro designers, Pigment Markers.

The new Winsor & Newton Pigment Markers are made from pure pigment and use special technology that promise your drawings will be lightfast for a lifetime.

The company has also done a lot of user testing to ensure they are as comfortable and easy to hold in the hand as possible.

The Pigment Markers have been designed to be comfortable and easy to hold

The Pigment Markers include an industry-changing white blender, which will allow you to blend and create new colours, soften shades and tones, add highlights and effects and draw on black and coloured paper.

All the new markers will be dual-tipped with a fine point and flexible brush nib: handy for multiple line thickness and superior detailing. They'll also be lightfast, with the makers promising no fading or change in colour for up to 100 years in normal gallery conditions.

The pen features two nibs – a larger, chiselled one and a smaller, fine one

The markers will come in 107 colours, including an extensive grey scale of 24 colours and 4 different tonal grey scales. They'll be available in stores sometime this month, the company says.

