Cute poster charts the A-Z of dogs

26 breeds of our furry friends are illustrated

Here at Creative Bloq, we're absolute suckers for man's best friend. So, when we found this adorable print - showcasing the endless array of pooches out there - we just had to share it with you! What's more, you can get 20 per cent off if you purchase it today.

Designed and illustrated by Lydia Nichols, the poster features 26 furry little canines, with each letter of the alphabet accompanied by a fun fact about that particular breed.

This poster is an 18x24, four-colour, limited edition screenprint on thick Stardream Lagoon paper. Each one is hand numbered in an edition of 500 and comes with a 55 Hi's branded giftable poster wrap.

Purchase the print with 20 per cent off today only over on 55his!

