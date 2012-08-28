Adobe Illustrator CS6: the new tools for Creative Cloud

Adobe has announced a new set of tools for Illustrator CS6 that aim to improve productivity for designers and making handing off files to others quicker, easier, and free from errors.

The tools will initially be available to members of Adobe Creative Cloud - the hub that provides online access to the company's most popular products, and whose members get early VIP access to new product features.

They include:

Package Files. This enables you to automatically collect all files used in a project, including linked graphics and fonts, into a single folder, making handoffs and sharing of projects more efficient and error-free.

Unembed Images. This enables you to quickly unembed images that have been embedded into an Illustrator file by other designers or customers, saving time and effort in day-to-day production work.

An enhanced Links panel, to enable users to access and track information on any artwork placed in an Illustrator file much quicker. Instead of having to click multiple times to find whether artwork meets the necessary requirements for output, the relevant information is now shown upfront.

Next up, Dreamweaver & eBooks

Creative Cloud members are first in the queue for all updates to Adobe software

In September Adobe will make new features in Dreamweaver CS6 available to Creative Cloud members, as well as the Digital Publishing Suite Single Edition, for publishing brochures, portfolios, and ebooks on the iPad.

Creative Cloud is available in 36 countries and in multiple languages, starting at £38.11 (excluding VAT) per month based on annual membership and £57.17 (excluding VAT) per month for month-to-month membership. Discounts are available to existing owners of Adobe products and for educational use.

What further features would you like to see added to Adobe Illustrator? What do you think Photoshop CS6 needs? Let us know in the comments below!