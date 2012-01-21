Issue 109 workshop files and video

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 109, including video, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample clip from Ben Mauro's training video, ZBrush for Concept Artists Vol 2, which is published by CDW Studios.
To download all workshop and Q&A assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.
Workshop section
Add texture and grit to an image
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Create dynamic fight scenes
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Develop your art on the canvas
Download assets
Embrace change to build an image
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Improve your keyframe skills
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Show a clash of cultures
Download assets
Sculpt a wood nymph
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Learn to control your values
Download assets
To download all of this issue's workshop WIPs, brushes and final art, click here.
Q&A section
To download all of this issue's Q&A WIPs and final artwork, click here.
Paint a skull-like face
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Environment for an elf
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Character close-ups
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Depict twisted metal
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Sun-drenched hair
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Full up after a feast
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Guide the viewer
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Make fantasy art stand out
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Training video sample
Download a clip from Ben Mauro's latest instructional video, ZBrush for Concept Artists Vol 2. You can also watch the clip on our YouTube page.