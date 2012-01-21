Issue 109 workshop files and video

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 109, including video, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Ben Mauro's training video, ZBrush for Concept Artists Vol 2, which is published by CDW Studios.

To download all workshop and Q&A assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Add texture and grit to an image

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Create dynamic fight scenes

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Develop your art on the canvas

Download assets

Embrace change to build an image

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Improve your keyframe skills

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Show a clash of cultures

Download assets

Sculpt a wood nymph

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Learn to control your values

Download assets

To download all of this issue's workshop WIPs, brushes and final art, click here.

Q&A section

To download all of this issue's Q&A WIPs and final artwork, click here.

Paint a skull-like face

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Environment for an elf

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Character close-ups

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Depict twisted metal

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Sun-drenched hair

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Full up after a feast

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Guide the viewer

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Make fantasy art stand out

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Ben Mauro's latest instructional video, ZBrush for Concept Artists Vol 2. You can also watch the clip on our YouTube page.