Rediscover your love for classic fantasy film art

The new issue of ImagineFX is out now, and it's jam-packed with fantasy goodness that's sure to warm even the coldest hearts with a heavy dose of nostalgia.

You'd be hard pressed to find one of our readers without a soft spot for one of the golden age fantasy films. Whether it was The Princess Bride, Indiana Jones or ET that got their creative juices flowing, the '80s provided a wealth of inspiration for artists young and old.

Blast from the past: in a tragic coincidence, ImagineFX's new issue features the beloved Goblin King from the film Labyrinth, portrayed by the late David Bowie, in pride of place on our cover – and you can learn how to paint a fitting '80s fantasy film poster tribute to the man who inspired your love of fantasy as a child.

Delve back in time to all your childhood favourites, from Labyrinth, Willow and The NeverEnding Story to Gremlins, The Dark Crystal and Flash Gordon – we take a good look at the films that defined a generation, and how their stunning poster art was created.

Here's a sneak peek of what's in the issue:

If that's not tickled your fancy, we've also managed to pack in all of this:

Are gigs just for exposure are worth it?

We discover whether or not your gigs for exposure are worth it. Are you just being exploited, or can free work really pay off in the long run?

Dive into the world of 2Minds, the Brazilian two-person independent studio run by Thiago Lehmann and Luiza McAllister

We dive into the world of 2Minds, the Brazilian two-person independent studio run by Thiago Lehmann and Luiza McAllister who are punching above their weight to create stunning art.

Paul Bonner opens up his sketchbook

Veteran games industry designer and illustrator, Paul Bonner opens up his sketchbook and introduces us to his dwarfs, goblins and dragons.

Discover how to compose a futuristic environment using Photoshop and Cinema 4D

And finally, for you wannabe concept artists, Pablo Carpio shows you how to compose a futuristic environment using Photoshop and Cinema 4D.

Plus there's all the usual reviews, art news, Q&As and workshops, with free exclusive video training and 31 brand spanking new free custom brushes! Get your copy today!