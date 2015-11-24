12 top tips for using Facebook to promote your work

Click the image to see the full infographic

In an ever-increasing competitive creative market, it's important to put yourself out there. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media outlets are perfect for promoting your work and bagging those all-important new clients.

Created by Hubspot, this handy infographic outlines the best practises when it comes to promoting yourself and your business online. From posting at peak times to not posting too much, these 12 tips will certainly get you on the right track if you're just starting out with your business page.

Whilst some of them are all about common sense, there are other tips that you may not have thought of, such as the struggles when it comes to posting videos and avoiding any sort of assumptions with other successes.

