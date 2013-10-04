Epic infographic details (almost) every type of beer

Click the image to see the full sized infographic

Many of us are partial to a cold one after a hard day's design work. But while there's a temptation to stick to the same tipple, year in year out, there's a world of different beers out there to be tasted.

Yet the multitude of varieties, brands and tastes available can sometimes be a little overwhelming. So what better way to showcase the taxonomy of beer than with an infographic?

A favourite here at Creative Bloq, Pop Chart Lab have now built on their original beer infographic from 2010 and created a 60x40in malty monstrosity called The Magnificent Multitude of Beer. It ended up being so big that the team had to enlist the help of another printing firm to handle the job.

After all that hard work, let's hope they found time to head to the bar afterwards.

