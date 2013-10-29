The papercraft infographic that's your new life coach

We all seek advice when it comes to those tough career choices in life. Whilst many will turn to their friends or family, we think this papercraft infographic from artist Kelli Anderson will serve just as well. Think of it as your new, foldable life coach!

Known for projects such as her paper record player and anatomy app for kids, Anderson was asked by Adobe to "make something interesting" for designers attending the AIGA event, and this paper-made infographic, the 'Existential Calculator', was her response. It aims to answer that age-old question, 'Should I take that job?'.

Okay, we know that this calculation wheel might not give you all the answers to life's questions but it sure does look nice. Learn more about The Existential Calendar on her blog.

[via Fast Company]

