Animated infographic reveals China's social media habits

We're big fans of Jessica Draws' infographic creations, having posted about them in the past. She's just unveiled a project she's been working on for the past few weeks and we just had to share it with you. Take a look at her very first animated infographic...

Jessica was commissioned by China Blueprint Online to design an infographic to communicate the benefits of using Chinese social media in Australia. She says, "This was a great project to do as I learned a great deal about a subject that I’d previously known nothing about. I’ve learned that infographics are the way forward and combined with social networking can really propel your marketing results."

It's a brilliant first creation by Jessica, who has already gained more data visualization projects for the future. We look forward to her next infographic offerings!

