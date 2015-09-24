Popular designer stereotypes unveiled in this cheeky graphic

Click image to enlarge

While travelling the web, we came across this interesting infographic from the New School of Architecture and Design about stereotypes in design and, thinking you might have a few things to say about it, just had to share it with you.

Are you a game designer that loves the smell of dust? Or a graphic designer with a handlebar moustache? Designers come in many forms, and this graphic shows just how you are perceived by some based on the field you work in. Is it a fair interpretation? Let us know in the comments.

