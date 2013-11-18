Topics

Why Facebook is more complex than the large Hadron Collider

By () Computer Arts  

This infographic shows how many million lines of code are in popular apps - and compares them to other famous things. And the results are somewhat surprising...

Click the image to see the full infographic

With an app for almost everything - including some wonderful apps for designers - we often forget about the work that goes into making those little programmes that we use pretty much every day.

This infographic showcases just how much coding is contained in your favourite apps, from Photoshop to World of Warcraft. Created by Information is Beautiful, the clear and consice infographic is a work-in-progress, built as a categorical list for easy updating.

You might be surprised by some of the results they've come up with so far. For instance, Facebook outguns the Large Hadron Collider in terms of complexity, while Healthcare.gov has more lines of code than the number of total DNA basepairs in the genome of a mouse.

We're not entirely sure what any of this actually proves, but it's fascinating stuff. As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

[via Fast Company]

