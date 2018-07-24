How to speak designer

Have you ever felt like you're speaking in a foreign language when dealing with non-designers? If you're trying to explain kerning on a new logo design or responsive web design and being met with a puzzled expression, this helpful infographic from Pagemodo can help.
The team from the social marketing suite sat down with professional designers to figure out where non-designers trip up when describing their ideas – and this was the outcome.
While you may look at this and think it's child's play, remember that even the most basic of design terms can confuse a client who's not familiar with the ways of the creative world. So the next time someone asks, send them this infographic and save yourself some time and stress!
