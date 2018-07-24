How to speak designer

Have you ever felt like you're speaking in a foreign language when dealing with non-designers? If you're trying to explain kerning on a new logo design or responsive web design and being met with a puzzled expression, this helpful infographic from Pagemodo can help.

Click the image to enlarge

The team from the social marketing suite sat down with professional designers to figure out where non-designers trip up when describing their ideas – and this was the outcome.

While you may look at this and think it's child's play, remember that even the most basic of design terms can confuse a client who's not familiar with the ways of the creative world. So the next time someone asks, send them this infographic and save yourself some time and stress!

Read more: