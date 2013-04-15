Infographics reveal secrets of the iPhone and other gadgets

Who needs manuals with illustrations like this?

They're the gadgets that we use everyday, yet have we ever thought about what goes on inside? Well, probably not, but it certainly makes for a fun infographic project!

Illustrator, designer and typographer Jing Zhang has dived into her creative mind and produced these adorable infographics. Here, she's imagined elves hard at work inside our favourite gadgets with some cute illustrations and quirky annotations.

The infographics include iPhones, cameras, clocks and TVs as well as coffees, cakes and teapots. We just loved Jing Zhang's illustration techniques - especially her clever use of shadow. Who needs manuals when you have designs like this?

See more of Jing Zhang's work over on her website.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Seen an inspiring infographic? Let us know in the comments box below!