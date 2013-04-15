Topics

Infographics reveal secrets of the iPhone and other gadgets

Take a look inside your tech with these infographics depicting how iPhones, cameras, teapots and tellies work.

Who needs manuals with illustrations like this?

They're the gadgets that we use everyday, yet have we ever thought about what goes on inside? Well, probably not, but it certainly makes for a fun infographic project!

Illustrator, designer and typographer Jing Zhang has dived into her creative mind and produced these adorable infographics. Here, she's imagined elves hard at work inside our favourite gadgets with some cute illustrations and quirky annotations.

The infographics include iPhones, cameras, clocks and TVs as well as coffees, cakes and teapots. We just loved Jing Zhang's illustration techniques - especially her clever use of shadow. Who needs manuals when you have designs like this?

See more of Jing Zhang's work over on her website.

