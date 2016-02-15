Infographic reveals most successful Grammy musicians of all time

The music industry's top artists and performers will be gathering today for the biggest date in their calender: The Grammy Awards. This year sees the Grammy Awards celebrating its 58th anniversary, so we thought we'd get you ready for the ceremony by sharing this stat-stuffed music infographic.

With its clever turntable imagery and crisp flat design, this chart is already up there with the best infographics around. Created by BullionVault, this infographic ranks musicians by the number of gold, platinum and multi-platinum records they've sold.

There's a clear winner in this infographic, but who is it? And how do your favourite musicians measure up? Find out below.

We love how this infographic uses turntable imagery

