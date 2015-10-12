Old graphic design tools pitched against new

Click the image to see the original infographic

If you've been involved in graphic design for a serious length of time, you will have witnessed myriad changes in the way things are done. This infographic from The New Media Company takes a whimsicle look through those changes while imparting a few tips along the way.

Focusing on eight main areas of graphic design, the infographic takes a look back at the tools of the past and compares them with the latest technologies available to designers, accompanied by some nice illustrations. But the question remains: are you more at home with Quark or InDesign?

