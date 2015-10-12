Topics

Old graphic design tools pitched against new

This fun infographic pitches graphic design of the past against the present, and drops some tips along the way.

If you've been involved in graphic design for a serious length of time, you will have witnessed myriad changes in the way things are done. This infographic from The New Media Company takes a whimsicle look through those changes while imparting a few tips along the way.

Focusing on eight main areas of graphic design, the infographic takes a look back at the tools of the past and compares them with the latest technologies available to designers, accompanied by some nice illustrations. But the question remains: are you more at home with Quark or InDesign?

