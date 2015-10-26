Topics

See what really happens when you drink coffee

By  

Coffee affects your body in just four minutes, but what does it do? Find out in this insightful infographic.

Coffee infographic

Click to enlarge - discover what coffee really does to you...

Is nothing safe? Having recently seen the risks of drinking a can of diet coke, it's time for the affects of coffee to be put under the microscope thanks to this infographic from I Love Coffee.

Affecting everything from your brains to your bowels, it seems the fuel of designers everywhere has some pretty surprising qualities. As a stimulant, coffee pumps you with adrenaline and helps with digestion, but what it does to the brain is truly surprising.

Is it time we all switched to decaf?

[via DesignTaxi]

