See what really happens when you drink coffee

Click to enlarge - discover what coffee really does to you...

Is nothing safe? Having recently seen the risks of drinking a can of diet coke, it's time for the affects of coffee to be put under the microscope thanks to this infographic from I Love Coffee.

Affecting everything from your brains to your bowels, it seems the fuel of designers everywhere has some pretty surprising qualities. As a stimulant, coffee pumps you with adrenaline and helps with digestion, but what it does to the brain is truly surprising.

Is it time we all switched to decaf?

[via DesignTaxi]

Liked this? Read these!