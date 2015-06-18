Topics

Social media ad banner size cheat sheet for 2015

Get all the essential banner sizes plus some vital visibility tips and tricks right here!

Infographic: The 2015 essential social media ad size cheat sheet

Click on the image to see the full-size infographic

We found this handy infographic on Bannersnack, one of the best infographics around if you're an advertiser or social media marketer looking to utilise Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Pinterest and Google+.

It's difficult to keep up with the banner sizes and formats over every social medium, but this infographic will keep you right in 2015.

