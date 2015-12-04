Stay healthy at work with these posture pointers

Click the image to see the full size infographic

No matter how much you stretch, take breaks or go for a stroll at lunch, the working life of a designer means spending most of the time at a desk. With this in mind, it's important to remember that you shouldn't just be taking breaks – you should be doing everything you can at your desk to ensure a healthy lifestyle.

This infographic from Ultimate Mats sees some important posture pointers being made; whether you favour a sit-down desk or you've moved onto a standing effort, there's some brilliant tips to help your back, neck and shoulders stay in tip-top shape.

As well as desk pointers, there's also tips for how you should hold your hands when typing as well as some extra info to lower stress in the office – including an office dog! Take a look and improve your working day instantly.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!