Click image to enlarge

We recently came across this brilliantly detailed infographic on how to determine what font is best for you – and just had to share it with you. Produced in conjunction with Cartridge Discount, the graphic takes you on a history of typefaces and acts as a guide by delving into serif vs sans-serif, fonts for the web, print, unique fonts and the future of fonts. Take a look and discover what font is best for you.

Like this? Read these...