Past vs present: the ultimate superhero infographic

Click the image to see the full size infographic

The best infographics portray just the right amount of information, combining great illustrations and engaging text in a way that each element becomes more than the sum of its parts. We're big fans of comics here at Creative Bloq and this infographic ticks all of our boxes.

Superman vs Superman - the ultimate battle

Comparing superheroes of past and present including Superman, Batman and Spider-Man, the team at Direct2TV investigate which actor played the iconic character better, looking at aspects such as weight and height as well as how they trained for their role.

Who's your favourite Spider-Man?

A simple layout matched with the striking character colours works really well here. Whether you agree with their choices of victor, there's no denying that this is a fun and brilliantly designed infographic.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Have you seen a great superhero infographic? Let us know in the comments box below!