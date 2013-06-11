Past vs present: the ultimate superhero infographic

The best infographics portray just the right amount of information, combining great illustrations and engaging text in a way that each element becomes more than the sum of its parts. We're big fans of comics here at Creative Bloq and this infographic ticks all of our boxes.
Comparing superheroes of past and present including Superman, Batman and Spider-Man, the team at Direct2TV investigate which actor played the iconic character better, looking at aspects such as weight and height as well as how they trained for their role.
A simple layout matched with the striking character colours works really well here. Whether you agree with their choices of victor, there's no denying that this is a fun and brilliantly designed infographic.
Have you seen a great superhero infographic? Let us know in the comments box below!