Alternative London Underground map celebrates Valentine's Day

By Illustration  

All aboard the love train! This London Underground Tube Map is filled with romantic references.

Valentine's Day is tomorrow – don't worry, you've still got time to get a last minute present for that special person or stockpile Ben & Jerry's for a night in alone. To celebrate the day of love, a pair of graphic designers have decided to give the London Underground map a romantic makeover.

Called the London Love Underground, this map replaces familiar places and names on the tube with lovey-dovey substitutes taken from pop culture, the world of celebrities, and even dating app icons. You'll be able to take a trip to Charring Cross My Heart, get hitched at Marry Me Lebone, or mope about at South Kensingleton.

The map isn't all cutesy, though. Commuters can take a trip to Old Flame Street if they dare, visit the Playboy Mansion, and, if that isn't enough, they can even take a ride on the Night Tube to Bondage street. With all these trains hurtling through tunnels, maybe it's no surprise that things were getting steamy.

Take a look at some of the stations below, and head over to the London Love Underground Tumblr to see the whole thing.

It's me your Cathy, I'm in Zone 1

Just be sure to remember your Oyster card

The map will have you referring to the real deal to spot the differences

