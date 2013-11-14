Swedish studio makes art out of your insides

The huge organs aim to raise awareness of organ donation

We know we're fragile beings but this collection of glassware brings a new meaning to a broken heart. Here, huge versions of hearts, lungs, eyes and brains have been sculpted for Stockholm's Designgalleriet and will be on display until 15th November.

Created by Swedish design studio Sigga Heimis in collaboration with GlassLab, the series aims to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation. Designer Sigga Heimis explains: "We want people to notice an urgent social situation in our world when it comes to organ donation. There are simply too few individuals that donate their organs and the need is big.

"Can we use a fascinating material through channels of design to evoke attention to an urgent matter?" It seems the answer is yes - these glass creations are big, beautiful and most definitely eye catching.

