Clean me! Dust art makes this car a masterpiece

Veyisov uses the dust on this car to create a beautiful scene

Dusty cars are renowned for getting plastered with rude words and even ruder illustrations of various private parts. However, this artist decided to do things a little differently - using the dust on this car to create a beautiful piece of art.

Using his bare hands, creative Rafael Veyisov sketched out this amazing cityscape across the entire car. Including buildings, clouds, birds and patterns, it's truly a work of art that we're sure will make this owner never want to clean his car again.

An excellent example of street art and one that we wish more creatives would embark upon. Veyisov can draw on our vehicles any day!

[via Fubiz]

Have you seen an artwork created on an unusual canvas? Let us know in the comments box below!