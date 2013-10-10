Visit Melbourne virtually by controlling real tourists

Have you ever wanted to get a feel for a city or country before actually going there? Well, it seems that Tool and its director Jason Zada, EXIT Films and BBDO Clemenger have come up with just the thing.

Remote Control Tourist is a website created for Tourism Victoria that that brings the sights and sounds of Melbourne to a global audience via social media. It features dual live streams, broadcasting for eight hours a day until October 13, from the head-mounted cameras of two intrepid urban explorers.

You can submit suggestions of activities, such as 'eat at this restuarant' or 'swim here' and one of the tourists will do their best to show you what Melbourne is really like. It's a wonderful idea and we at Creative Bloq will definitely be getting involved!

Do you think this is an idea that could work? Let us know in the comments box below!