Flags recreated with nations' favourite foods

Scones, jams and creams for the United Kingdom's flag

Food art can create some of the most surprising inspiration around. When a designer's eye is combined with culinary craft, some remarkable creations can be the result. Here, flags from all over the world have been recreated using foods most commonly associated with each country.

Created by Australian advertising agency WHYBIN\TBWA, the creations aim to promote Australia's biggest food event The Sydney International Food Festival. The designers came up with a number of innovative ways to portray stars, stripes and colours.

Using ingredients such as basil, hot dogs, blue cheese and sushi, this is one of the most mouth-watering examples of food art we've ever come across. Did they use your favourite foods?

