Genius illustrations reveal superheroes' bathroom habits

Superhero fan art has been around forever. Every big name has been reimagined by artists, from Spiderman and Wolverine, to the Hulk and DeadPool. But last year an unusual project came along to show us something totally unexpected – the likes of which we'd never seen before (nor thought we'd ever want to).

The brainchild of artist JP "Pat" Huddleston, this series of illustrations depicts how superheroes might look while using the bathroom; and, more importantly, how they might manage their superpowers.

This is the first 'superheroes in the bathroom' series we've seen (believe it or not), and we can't help but love the original take on such beloved characters. (Don't miss our character design tips article if you're in need of a little help with your own designs).

Click the image to enlarge (Image credit: JP "Pat" Huddlestuff)

There's no denying the illustrative skill here from Huddleston, but what makes the series stand out is the level of attention to detail and humour weaved in. Each character’s personality traits have been explored just the right amount (these images are safe for work, thankfully), and put to good use. Just a glimpse of Wolverine's claws while he's sitting on the toilet was enough to make us shudder (imagine those slipping out at the wrong moment, yeesh), but that reaction quickly turned to laughter when we noticed the Deadpool-themed pants. Genius.

Speaking of Deadpool, we weren't surprised to see the anti-hero engrossed in Playboy while doing his business, and the unicorn plushie has made us love him all the more. Batman, it seems, prefers to spend this private time flicking through an issue of Wonder Woman. Never going to happen, Caped Crusader.

This whole series has hit on a winning recipe by combining a bucketload of talent and fun. You can see the full series of cheeky prints, which are also available to purchase, over on the Huddlestaff store. The question is, which character will soon be gracing your bathroom wall?

