Japanese towel art is super-cute and slightly bizarre

Cotton towels take on a new life with these modern sculptures

Creative inspiration can come from the strangest of places and this project is certainly one of the strangest - and not least, cutest - design projects we've have the pleasure of coming across.

Created by Japanese towel artist Isamu Sasagawa, he produces an array of cute and cuddly characters using a variety of coloured cotton towels. These temporary sculptures include pop culture characters such as Studio Ghibli's Totoro as well as a variety of animals, shapes, faces and cartoons.

Feeling inspired? Well, you'll be pleased to know that by day, Sasagawa is the author of books on the subject, with his Oshibori Art iOS app offering step-by-step instructions on how to create your very own towel sculpture.

[via Fast Company]

Have you come across some surprising inspirational work? Let us know in the comments box below!