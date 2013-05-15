Kate Moross on logos, typography and making your mark

Here at Creative Bloq we like to bring you the best in contemporary art and design work as it's released - but we're just as interested in the people behind it. So here's a great little video short about the life and work of award-winning designer Kate Moross.

Moross has created multiple acclaimed campaigns for international brands including Cadbury’s and Mini Cooper as well as working as an art director with musicians such as Jessie Ware and Simian Mobile Disco. The video features invaluable insights into her creative process and some great advice on making your mark in the industry.

It's part of a series of short films, entitled 'THIS IS ME', which offer a behind the scenes view into the lives of some of the industry's most exciting creatives. See more videos on the THIS IS ME website.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

What do you make of the THIS IS ME series? Who would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments box below!