Movie title sequences grab the limelight

Some people love movies for the actors; some for the cinematography and some for the storyline. Whatever you favour, as a creative it's natural that you'll have an appreciation for the little things that make the big differences.

This short documentary showcases the art of movie title sequences. Looking at pioneers like Saul Bass, Maurice Binder and Kyle Cooper, the film shows the transitions from early film credits to the inclusion of digital techniques, a resurgence of old-school style, and filmmakers' love of typography in space.

Created by Nora Thoes and Damian Pérez, we witness everything from Enter the Void to Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, with the pair also discussing the use of typography and evolving software. So, is your favourite included?

