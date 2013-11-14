Topics

Paper art cooks up a creative feast for the eyes

By Graphic design  

From healthy salads to a greasy kebab, this new paper art brings a whole new slant to your favourite meals.

Paper art food

A scrumptious series of paper art creations

We've seen a whole host of inspiring examples of paper art here at Creative Bloq and we have to say, we're a sucker for sculptures crafted out of those humble sheets. This latest series sees an array of colourful and tasty looking meals made out of the material.

Created by Maria Laura Benavente, the series represents different types of food that can be found in the Spanish market. From fish to dairy and meat to fruit, the creations are beyond beautiful.

Simple, clean-cut and crisp photography allows these paper craft creations to speak for themselves. We don't know about you, but we're feeling more than a little peckish after soaking in the inspiration from these images!

Paper art food

Paper art food

Paper art food

Paper art food

Paper art food

Paper art food

Paper art food

[via Fubiz]

Like this? Read these!

Have you come across an inspiring example of paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles