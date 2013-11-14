Paper art cooks up a creative feast for the eyes

A scrumptious series of paper art creations

We've seen a whole host of inspiring examples of paper art here at Creative Bloq and we have to say, we're a sucker for sculptures crafted out of those humble sheets. This latest series sees an array of colourful and tasty looking meals made out of the material.

Created by Maria Laura Benavente, the series represents different types of food that can be found in the Spanish market. From fish to dairy and meat to fruit, the creations are beyond beautiful.

Simple, clean-cut and crisp photography allows these paper craft creations to speak for themselves. We don't know about you, but we're feeling more than a little peckish after soaking in the inspiration from these images!

[via Fubiz]

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Have you come across an inspiring example of paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!