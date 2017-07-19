Stunning fan art celebrates return of Game of Thrones

Fans of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones have a lot to be happy about recently. Not only has the show returned to our screens for its final series - here's how to watch Game of Thrones online - but there's also the promise of a spin off to look forward to. As if that wasn't enough, game artist and illustrator Catherine Unger has created a series of busts based on the main cast.

Unger, who currently works as the lead artist on Nintendo Snipperclips, drew the Game of Thrones busts last year, but recently unearthed them on her Twitter page to celebrate the launch of the new series.

These illustrations stand out from the crowd thanks to Unger's chunky drawing techniques. We particularly like how the blocky forms look like they've been chiselled into life.

Explore all of Unger's Game of Thrones busts by clicking left or right in the gallery below, and if you like what you see, you'll be glad to head that she's open for commissions. Maybe the makers of the show should get in touch to request some official work...

Image 1 of 10 Arya Stark has been on the run for the last few series

Image 2 of 10 Daenerys Targaryen joins the main action in series 7

Image 3 of 10 Cersei Lannister's slowly growing her hair back

Image 4 of 10 Jaime Lannister (metal hand not pictured)

Image 5 of 10 The towering Brienne of Tarth

Image 6 of 10 Sandor Clegane, AKA The Hound

Image 7 of 10 Reformed smuggler, Davos Seaworth

Image 8 of 10 Jon Snow (he knows nothing)

Image 9 of 10 Tormund Giantsbane, the leader of the Free Folk

Image 10 of 10 Fan favourite Tyrion Lannister completes the collection



