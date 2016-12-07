Surprise the camera-lover in your life with these great stocking stuffers

The holiday season is upon us. Don’t wait until the last minute to try to find the perfect gift for the creative folks in your life—snag some great deals for photography lovers so you can make them smile and save yourself time and money!

Acesori 5 Piece Smartphone Camera Lens Kit

These interchangeable lenses will improve smartphone pictures

Its tough to get a great shot with most smartphones. The 5 Piece Lens Kit from Acesori is a simple and fast way to add quality to your smartphone pictures. This deal includes three lenses, which are easily detachable and interchangeable. Grab it on sale for a limited time only at $9.99 .

World's Smallest Camera Drone

This dinky drone will get to those hard to reach areas

There are some places you just can’t get to. The World’s Smallest Camera Drone doesn’t have that problem. Fly it just about anywhere and capture the whole trip with the included 2GB MicroSD Card. It’s on sale for just $26.99 !

ARMOR-X Mini Flexible Phone Tripod

Portable and flexible, this tripod will help you get the right angle