Discover the beautiful tattoo art of stippling

Alucky produces incredibly intricate ink patterns

Designers are known for showcasing their creative passions with inspiring tattoo art designs. And whatever tattoo style you personally prefer, there's no denying that Japanese tattoo designs are some of the most intricate and impressive around.

Proving our point is Japanese tattoo artist Kenji Alucky, who specialises in the stippling method. This is where the tattoo design is made by inscribing countless tiny black dots onto the skin to produce something truly remarkable.

Combining an array of influences, his work is spectacularly intricate - producing awe-inspiring patterns and imagery. Want an Alucky special on your skin? He'll be based at the New York Adorned tattoo studio in New York City until 20 November 2013.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen any inspiring tattoo designs? Let us know in the comments box below!