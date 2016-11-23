The designer's guide to Black Friday

Black Friday is fast approaching, and that means there are plenty of bargains up for grabs if you know where to look. But with shoppers forecast to spend millions of pounds on the day, there's going to be stiff competition when it comes to landing the best deals.

To help designers and illustrators secure the best offers, the team at Retro Supply Co have created this infographic packed with useful tips. It's easy to get carried away when there's a sale on, but if creatives keep this advice in mind during the build up to the big day they'll be able to get the best deals without breaking the bank.

Don't forget, we've already started covering the top Black Friday 2016 deals for artists and designers. Here you'll be able to find the best bargains for web and graphic designers, plus offers for digital, traditional and VFX artists.

These 6 tips will help you grab the best bargains

