New phone design aims to curb electronic waste

In this day and age, people have started throwing out electronic devices like everyday trash. With the release of the new iPhone 5c, Apple fans will no doubt be quickly replacing their old models with the latest offering. And it's not just new models causing the ever-rising electronic throw-away - a phone only lasts a couple of years before it breaks or becomes obsolete.

However, it's usually only one part of the device that needs replacing but we often throw away everything as it's almost impossible to repair or replace. Here, designer Dave Hakkens has decided to come up with a solution that is designed to last.

Phonebloks is made of detachable 'bloks'. The bloks are connected to the base which locks everything together into a solid phone. If a blok breaks you can easily replace it, if it's getting old just upgrade. Basically, it's like an app store for hardware! And anything that promotes sustainable design is a winner in our eyes.

Back the campaign for Phonebloks over on Thunderclap.

[via Laughing Squid]

Do you think phonebloks will work? Let us know in the comments box below!