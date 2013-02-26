Issue 176 of 3D World out now

Contents for the latest issue of 3D World (167). 8 hours of

video tips including FIVE HOURS of Digital-Tutors 3ds Max training! Game dev focus; Create hair and cloth with Maya; Enhance Vue scenes with ZBrush sculpts; Model game characters.

BUY THE PRINT EDITION

On sale now at My Favourite Magazines

On sale in UK newsagents: 26 February

On sale US newsstands: From 29 March

BUY A DIGITAL EDITION

Newsstand edition

On sale 26 February via the 3D World Mag app

GooglePlay edition

On sale 26 February at GooglePlay (Android, Chrome)

Nook edition

On sale 26 February at Nook

Zinio Reader edition

On sale 26 February at Zinio (Win, Mac, iOS, Android)

IN THE MAGAZINE

Real-time reinvented

10 years after the launch of war epic PlanetSide, Sony returns to massively multiplayer warfare with a follow-up game powered by a completely new game engine. We find out what difference a decade makes

The state of arch-viz

Do you like your arch-viz photoreal, or do you prefer something more stylised? Architectural visualisation pro Ronen Bekerman brings you a snapshot of the current virtual building scene, as viewed from the windows of his influential blog

TRAINING | PRACTICAL TUTORIALS TO BOOST YOUR 3D SKILLS

Create movement

Add movement to hair and cloth with nCloth in Maya

Texturing in Photoshop

Ten tips for better Photoshop textures

Design great creatures

Get started with exciting creature creation

Lighting and rendering

Studio Fescher Neoilustração shows how it created a pack of rats

Creating game characters

Digital-Tutors’ tips and tricks for making low-poly game characters

Add detail to Vue scenes

Use ZBrush to improve a scene created in Vue

Model and texture assets

3D artist Francisco Martinez shares his Maya and ZBrush pipeline

Questions & Answers

On test

Clarisse iFX: Is this a new tool for a new 3D workflow?

Electric Image 9.0: A powerful and evolutionary upgrade

G-RAID with Thunderbolt: A speedy drive for high-volume media streaming

Archmodels 122: The latest Evermotion CG model collection

InterPro IPW-DX8: A high-powered new workstation

WSX6 V2: Supreme modelling performance

The makers of Nokomi reveal all about hair and fur in our Shortcuts section

Also in this issue

Projects: Stunning six-minute masterclass in simulation produced by Ridley Scott, Yafka’s aliens for Channel 4, and seamless motion graphics from art and graphics studio Zeitguised

Inspirational reader artwork: Get inspired by our selection of CG artwork from around the globe

Short Cuts: The co-directors of student short Nokomi talk about creating a film full of hair and fur

Debrief: The Halo 4 Spartan Ops trailer series is Axis’ most ambitious project to date. Executive producer and MD Richard Scott reveals why

Freeze Frame: The latest addition to the Ice Age series adds action-movie mayhem to the cartoon mix. Find out how animation studio Blue Sky did it

Downloads

This issue’s downloads include videos on dynamic movement in Maya and making rocks in ZBrush, scene files for layering material in Maxwell, plus screenshots for all the tutorials in the magazine. EIGHT HOURS OF VIDEO INCLUDED WITH ALL EDITIONS OF THE ISSUE