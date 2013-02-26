Issue 176 of 3D World out now

Contents for the latest issue of 3D World (167). 8 hours of
video tips including FIVE HOURS of Digital-Tutors 3ds Max training! Game dev focus; Create hair and cloth with Maya; Enhance Vue scenes with ZBrush sculpts; Model game characters.
BUY THE PRINT EDITION
On sale now at My Favourite Magazines
On sale in UK newsagents: 26 February
On sale US newsstands: From 29 March
BUY A DIGITAL EDITION
Newsstand edition
On sale 26 February via the 3D World Mag app
GooglePlay edition
On sale 26 February at GooglePlay (Android, Chrome)
Nook edition
On sale 26 February at Nook
Zinio Reader edition
On sale 26 February at Zinio (Win, Mac, iOS, Android)
IN THE MAGAZINE
Real-time reinvented
The state of arch-viz
TRAINING | PRACTICAL TUTORIALS TO BOOST YOUR 3D SKILLS
Create movement
Texturing in Photoshop
Design great creatures
Lighting and rendering
Creating game characters
Add detail to Vue scenes
Model and texture assets
Questions & Answers
On test
Clarisse iFX: Is this a new tool for a new 3D workflow?
Electric Image 9.0: A powerful and evolutionary upgrade
G-RAID with Thunderbolt: A speedy drive for high-volume media streaming
Archmodels 122: The latest Evermotion CG model collection
InterPro IPW-DX8: A high-powered new workstation
WSX6 V2: Supreme modelling performance
Also in this issue
Projects: Stunning six-minute masterclass in simulation produced by Ridley Scott, Yafka’s aliens for Channel 4, and seamless motion graphics from art and graphics studio Zeitguised
Inspirational reader artwork: Get inspired by our selection of CG artwork from around the globe
Short Cuts: The co-directors of student short Nokomi talk about creating a film full of hair and fur
Debrief: The Halo 4 Spartan Ops trailer series is Axis’ most ambitious project to date. Executive producer and MD Richard Scott reveals why
Freeze Frame: The latest addition to the Ice Age series adds action-movie mayhem to the cartoon mix. Find out how animation studio Blue Sky did it
Downloads
This issue’s downloads include videos on dynamic movement in Maya and making rocks in ZBrush, scene files for layering material in Maxwell, plus screenshots for all the tutorials in the magazine. EIGHT HOURS OF VIDEO INCLUDED WITH ALL EDITIONS OF THE ISSUE