LIVE: I'm tracking MacBook Black Friday deals as they go live

All the best MacBook Black Friday deals as they appear, including on the new M3 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.
We're huge lovers of Apple's tech at CB, and have spent years tracking Apple deals. So it's safe to say, we're the ones to trust with your Black Friday spends. But isn't it a little early to be trawling the net for the best deals? Well, most retailers have already started their Black Friday sales and we've already seen a record-low iPad 10.2, crashing down to $229 at Amazon. So in short, no!
And there's more to come. We combine our knowledge of MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple Pencils with our super-sleuth price history tracking abilities, to give judgements on which deals are really worth it, which generation product you actually need (hint: it isn't always the newest one), and when to hit "buy".
So settle in as we present our pick of the Apple Black Friday deals available today. You'll also need our product-specific hubs, like the MacBook Black Friday deals page, and handy resources like the iPad generations guide, and Apple Watch 8 vs 9 comparison
Editor's picks: Our curated list of the best Apple deals right now
Best MacBook Black Friday US deals
MacBook Air 13 (M1, 2020):
$999 $749.99 at Amazon
Save $250.01: Apple laptops don't get cheaper than this, even with MacBook Black Friday deals! Amazon's run this deal on the already reduced 2020 MacBook Air before, but it's still the cheapest price we've seen on any MacBook. It's three years old and isn't a laptop for demanding video editing, but many of us at Creative Bloq still use it for general work, browsing and entertainment.
Price check: B&H Photo $849
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM):
$2,499 $2,299 at Amazon
Save $200: The newest iteration of Apple's biggest laptop was only released on 7 November. It's so new, we haven't even reviewed it yet, but early indications suggest it's as incredible as we would hope. This deal on the larger of the two Pros ran out at B&H Photo last week, but now Amazon is running the same offer. And if you need even better performance, there's also $200 off the 32GB configuration.
Price check: Apple $2,499 | B&H Photo $2,499
MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro, 2023):
$1,999 $1,799 at B&H Photo and at Amazon
Save $200: Amazon and B&H Photo also have $200 off the smaller M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14. And if you don't need the power of the M3 Pro chip, there's also $150 off the entry-level M3 configuration.
Price check: Apple $1,599
MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023):
$1,299 $1,049.99 at Amazon
Save $250: The biggest MacBook Black Friday deal so far is $250 off the new larger MacBook Air, which was released in July. We awarded this laptop 4.5 stars in our review, welcoming the feat of engineering through which Apple has made such a light and compact 15-inch laptop. Amazon has been offering this 19% saving for a couple of weeks, but we don't expect to see a bigger Black Friday discount.
Price check: B&H Photo $1,299
Best MacBook Black Friday UK deals
MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM):
£1,699 £1,549.97 at Amazon
Save £149.03: MacBook Black Friday deals in the UK tend to lag behind the offers in the US, so I'm impressed to see £150 off the brand new M3 MacBook Pro 14. This is on the entry-level model with the base M3 chip, but if you need more power, there are savings on the M3 Pro version with 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD – now £1,949.97.
Price check: Apple £1,699
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro):
£2,599 £2,449 at Amazon Save £150: Amazon has a deal on the lager 16-inch M3 Pro-chipped MacBook too. This price cut is on a configuration with 18GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Again, a welcome saving on such a new Apple laptop and obviously the cheapest price we've seen yet.
Price check: Apple $2,599
MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023):
£1,399 £1,249.97 at Amazon and at Very
Save £149.03: We're big fans of the new, larger MacBook Air, which is incredibly light and compact for a laptop with a 15-inch screen. This is the best price we've seen in the UK (Very is matching it).
Price check: Apple: £1,399
MacBook Air 13 (M1, 2020):
£999 £799 at Amazon and Very and Currys
Save £200: There's little exclusivity on this Black Friday MacBook deal since three major retailers all have the same price, but MacBook's don't get much cheaper than this. This did actually once fall to £777.99, but that price only lasted two days back in July during Amazon's Prime Day.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The M3-powered MacBook Pro has hardly been here for a minute and it's already being discounted. I want to say: "Are you okay, Apple? This never happens. Do you want to talk about something?"
But I'm not going to, because as someone once said: "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth." Instead, we'll happily accept the £149 being knocked off the latest, and possibly greatest, MacBook Pro yet. The M3-powered, 14-inch one with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is now £1549.97 (down from £1,699) and the M3 Pro one with 18GB RAM is £1,949.97 (was £2,099). If you want to go all-out and splash out on the M3 Max chip with 1TB storage and 36GB unified memory, that's also discounted this Black Friday, down to £3,099 from £3,299.
Good morning and happy Black Friday! Welcome to our MacBook Black Friday live blog, where we'll be doing our absolute best to point you toward the best Black Friday discounts on MacBooks. I've been an Apple user since I got my first PowerMac in 1996, and I am abundantly aware how hard it is to get any Apple product for less than a premium price. This year looks to be a little different, though, as we're already seeing Black Friday discounts even on their latest MacBook, the M3-powered MacBook Pro. We've detailed some of the best existing deals above, and will be updating you throughout today and over the weekend on anything else exciting that we spot. Happy deals hunting, everyone.