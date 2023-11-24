LIVE: I'm tracking MacBook Black Friday deals as they go live

We're huge lovers of Apple's tech at CB, and have spent years tracking Apple deals. So it's safe to say, we're the ones to trust with your Black Friday spends. But isn't it a little early to be trawling the net for the best deals? Well, most retailers have already started their Black Friday sales and we've already seen a record-low iPad 10.2, crashing down to $229 at Amazon. So in short, no!

And there's more to come. We combine our knowledge of MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple Pencils with our super-sleuth price history tracking abilities, to give judgements on which deals are really worth it, which generation product you actually need (hint: it isn't always the newest one), and when to hit "buy".

So settle in as we present our pick of the Apple Black Friday deals available today. You'll also need our product-specific hubs, like the MacBook Black Friday deals page, and handy resources like the iPad generations guide, and Apple Watch 8 vs 9 comparison

MacBook Black Friday retailers in the US:

MacBook Black Friday retailers in the UK:

Editor's picks: Our curated list of the best Apple deals right now

Best MacBook Black Friday US deals

MacBook Air 13 (M1, 2020): $999 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250.01: Apple laptops don't get cheaper than this, even with MacBook Black Friday deals! Amazon's run this deal on the already reduced 2020 MacBook Air before, but it's still the cheapest price we've seen on any MacBook. It's three years old and isn't a laptop for demanding video editing, but many of us at Creative Bloq still use it for general work, browsing and entertainment. Price check: B&H Photo $849

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon

Save $200: The newest iteration of Apple's biggest laptop was only released on 7 November. It's so new, we haven't even reviewed it yet, but early indications suggest it's as incredible as we would hope. This deal on the larger of the two Pros ran out at B&H Photo last week, but now Amazon is running the same offer. And if you need even better performance, there's also $200 off the 32GB configuration. Price check: Apple $2,499 | B&H Photo $2,499

MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023): $1,299 $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save $250: The biggest MacBook Black Friday deal so far is $250 off the new larger MacBook Air, which was released in July. We awarded this laptop 4.5 stars in our review, welcoming the feat of engineering through which Apple has made such a light and compact 15-inch laptop. Amazon has been offering this 19% saving for a couple of weeks, but we don't expect to see a bigger Black Friday discount. Price check: B&H Photo $1,299

Best MacBook Black Friday UK deals

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro): £2,599 £2,449 at Amazon Save £150: Amazon has a deal on the lager 16-inch M3 Pro-chipped MacBook too. This price cut is on a configuration with 18GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Again, a welcome saving on such a new Apple laptop and obviously the cheapest price we've seen yet. Price check: Apple $2,599

MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023): £1,399 £1,249.97 at Amazon and at Very

Save £149.03: We're big fans of the new, larger MacBook Air, which is incredibly light and compact for a laptop with a 15-inch screen. This is the best price we've seen in the UK (Very is matching it). Price check: Apple: £1,399