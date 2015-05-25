Designer produces 60 logos in 60 days

Tynes gave herself a maximum of 60 minutes to create each logo

With designers constantly seeking new ways to get inspired, it seems self-initiated projects are the way to go; one such example was typographer Alexander Wright, who created a new typeface every day for 36 days. We've stumbled across another self-initiated project that sees designer Karoline Tynes create a logo a day, for 60 days.

Based in Oslo, Norway, Tynes graduated from the Norwegian School of Creative Studies in 2013, embarking on a freelance career, Tynes is now undertaking a Masters degree. Striving for uniqueness and originality throughout her work, the project was a way to inject further creativity into her work.

"My goal for this challenge was to develop and promote myself as a designer," Tynes explains. "The rules were to use a maximum of 60 minutes on each logo, so it's the idea that counts." Showcasing her range of logo designs, the ideas and executions are as inspiring as they come. Some of are favourites are posted below and you can take a look at the whole series on Tynes' website.

