Australian design industry association unveils new logo

It can be tough being a graphic designer these days - pushy clients, unpaid work and a tough job market can make any creative go a little stir-crazy. However, if you're in Australia, that's where AGDA come in.

The Australian Graphic Design Association (AGDA) is the peak national organisation for professional graphic designers. Founded in 1988, they aim to facilitate the advancement of the graphic design profession in Australia and strive for fair and productive working relationships between graphic designers and their clients.

The association have today unveiled their new logo design as a continuation from last year’s ‘AGDA NEW’ campaign. It was created by STW Group-owned brand agency Houston and sets out to highlight AGDA’s commitment to bringing people together.

What do you think of AGDA's new logo? A bold move or too much? Let us know in the comments box below!