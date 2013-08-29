Colorado unveils its new logo

For many years, Colorado has had a state flag and seal, but until now it's never had a unified brand. Today that's all changed, with the release of this new logo design.

Based on a concept devised by Denver designer Evan Hecox, it's based around a green-and-white triangle with a snow-capped peak - purposely reminiscent of the state license plate - sitting atop the letters CO. There are two versions of the logo, one square (above) and one rectangular (below).

The new logo and slogan was created as part of a collaboration between prominent business leaders, marketing experts and graphic designers led by Aaron Kennedy, the state's chief marketing officer. Nationwide research showed that the Colorado flag was commonly mistaken for Chicago's, whereas the Colorado licence plate had high recognition.

The new logo has been trademarked, so businesses need to apply for permission to use it. Colorado will also incorporate the new logo into every aspect of state government, including signs, letterheads, tourism promotion, vehicle emblems and business cards.

[Via the Denver Post]

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know your views in the comments below!