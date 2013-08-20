Designer illustrates a song-a-day with logos

Using only black ink, Saldaña creates a design for a song a day

Inspiration for logo design can come from almost anywhere. Here, Mexican based designer Robba Saldaña has embarked on a daily logo design challenge. Taking inspiration from his favourite bands, Saldaña aims to create a new design for a new song every day for a year.

Using only ink pens, Saldaña creates a badge or label for a song, which features the performer’s name, song title and lyrics. The results are an array of logo design inspired works, that effortlessly blend together artist, song title and more often than not, lyrical content too.

Using only black ink allows the design's attention to detail to really shine. Saldaña's ability to encorporate the same style throughout the project yet create a unique design for each song proves that more often than not, less is more when it comes to logo design.

See more work over on Robba Saldaña's website.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you come across an inspiring yearly project? Let us know in the comments box below!