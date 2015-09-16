Disgusting logo shows how Coke hurts your body

Click the image to see a larger version

Whether you drink Coca-Cola as an occasional treat, or you down a six pack in your lunch break, it's fair to say it's not healthiest thing to put into our bodies.

If you haven't been deterred by the recent viral infographics that spell out just how damaging Coke can be, perhaps this gruesome reimagining of the famous logo will do the job.

Designed by Nicaraguan artist Fabio Pantoja, this anatomical Coke logo points out which parts of the body suffer if you drink too much of the fizzy stuff. As a Coca-Cola drinker himself, Fabio created the logo "to see if I can finally stop drinking this poison once and for all!"

Scroll down to see all the gory details...

