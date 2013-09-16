Evolution of the Pixar logo revealed

We're all familiar with the adorable logo design of Pixar, with the little lamp Luxo Jr bouncing around and replacing the 'I' before the movie starts. Surprisingly though, it wasn't always like this; just like with any other company, Pixar's logo has been through an evolution in its design.

Starting with 1986, this cool video compiles every Pixar logo design shown at the beginning or end of its animations. It's certainly seen some changes - starting with the shape of the firm’s Image Computer and then taking on a typography-based approach.

